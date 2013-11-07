RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0646/1946 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,422.04 -11.77 NZSX 50 4,922.69 -21.88
DJIA 15,641.11 -105.77 Nikkei 14,228.44 -108.87
NASDAQ 3,870.65 -61.29 FTSE 6,697.22 -44.47
S&P 500 1,752.89 -17.60 Hang Seng 23,036.94 -155.91
SPI 200 Fut 5,406.00 -23.00 TRJCRB Index 273.16 -0.77
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 4.085 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 2.613 -0.027
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.690 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 3.731 -0.039
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9455 0.9474 NZD US$ 0.8311 0.8370
EUR US$ 1.3434 1.3523 Yen US$ 97.87 98.63
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1307.25 Silver (Lon) 21.750
Gold (NY) 1317.79 Light Crude 94.27
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares dominated Wall
Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged
well above expectations, while major averages fell, led by the
Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.69 points or
0.52 percent, to 15,665.19, the S&P 500 lost 13.8 points
or 0.78 percent, to 1,756.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.975 points or 1.35 percent, to 3,878.971.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third
straight session on Thursday, which traders attributed to a rise
in sterling against the euro that could hit UK exporters.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.7
percent, or 44.47 points, to 6,697.22 points - underperforming
other major European stock markets such as Germany's DAX
, which rose to reach record highs.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as
investors withdrew from risk-taking as they awaited U.S. jobs
data, but small cap stocks rose after the Tokyo bourse said it
would include them in a new index.
The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 14,228.44 points in
choppy trade, while the Topix shed 0.6 percent to
1,184.73.
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday,
tracking Wall Street, which closed lower despite strong demand
for Twitter shares.
Stock index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,406.0, a
15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro slipped to a more than seven-week low
against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank
shocked investors by cutting interest rates and said that policy
will remain accommodative for as long as necessary.
The euro tumbled 0.6 percent to $1.3431, having
fallen as low as $1.3295, according to Reuters data, matching
the low set on Sept. 16. Losses accelerated after it dropped
below strong chart support at $1.3462 from a trendline drawn
from lows hit in early July.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a
surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank as well as
underlying worries about U.S. economic growth.
Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.635 percent from 2.64 percent late
on Wednesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond rose 08/32 in price to
yield 3.757 percent from 3.77 percent late on Wednesday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday,
surrendering initial gains made after the European Central Bank
cut interest rates to a record low, as a sharp rise in the
dollar outweighed the impact of looser monetary policy.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,307.86 an ounce
at 1504 GMT, having earlier risen as high as $1,325.31 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $9.40
at $1,308.40.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper was steady on Thursday, but other metals
sank under the weight of a strong dollar following
better-than-expected U.S. growth data and a surprise European
Central Bank rate cut.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
failed to trade during closing open outcry activity and was last
bid at $7,145 a tonne, up 0.4 percent.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures slid to a four-month low
on Thursday, pressured by a strong dollar, plentiful supplies
and continued progress in talks between Iran and the West over
Tehran's disputed nuclear program.
Brent fell $1.40 to $103.84 a barrel by 1:08 p.m.
EST (1808 GMT). U.S. oil slipped 37 cents to $94.43 a
barrel, after posting an earlier low of $93.80.
- - - -