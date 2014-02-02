New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(07:15 / 1815 GMT)----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,190.00 +1.94 NZSX 50 4,874.58 +24.74
DJIA 15,698.85 -149.76 Nikkei 14,914.53 -92.53
NASDAQ 4,103.88 -19.25 FTSE 6,510.44 -28.01
S&P 500 1,782.59 -11.60 Hang Seng 22,035.42 -106.19
SPI 200 Fut 5,120.00 -23.00 TRJCRB Index 283.31 -0.25
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 4.005 +0.006 US 10 YR Bond 2.649 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.590 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.602 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.8755 0.8771 NZD US$ 0.8085 .8140
EUR US$ 1.3485 1.3538 Yen US$ 102.03 102.47
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1251.00 Silver (Lon) 19.310
Gold (NY) 1244.13 Light Crude 97.49
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A selloff in emerging markets sent a cold chill
down Wall Street, triggering a slide on Friday and making
January its worst month since May 2012 after one of its best
years in more than a decade.
For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 149.76 points
or 0.94 percent, to end at 15,698.85. The S&P 500 lost
11.60 points or 0.65 percent, to finish at 1,782.59. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 19.25 points or 0.47 percent, to close
at 4,103.88.
LONDON - British blue chip shares fell to six-week lows on
Friday and were set for their worst month since June, as
beverage stocks suffered from emerging-market turmoil and
disappointing results.
The FTSE 100 closed down 28.01 points, or 0.4
percent, to 6,510.44 points. It fell 3.5 percent in January, its
biggest monthly decline since last June and its worst January
since 2010.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 2 1/2-month
low on Friday, erasing earlier gains after a rise in the yen
soured sentiment.
The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 14,914.53, the
lowest closing level since Nov. 14. The index shed 7.8 percent
for the week and 8.5 percent for the month.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell on Friday as soft euro zone
inflation data rekindled concerns the European Central Bank may
have to act to combat deflation, while the dollar strengthened
on mildly encouraging data to close out its best month since
May.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.3498
after touching its lowest level since late November.
The single currency also hit a two-month trough against the
yen, last down 0.8 percent against the Japanese currency at
138.14 yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with
benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two
months on lingering troubles in emerging market economies,
leading safe-haven bonds to notch their strongest gains in 20
months in January.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
11/32 in price to yield 2.65 percent, compared with a yield of
2.70 percent late on Thursday. The 10-year yield fell to 2.646
percent earlier, which was its lowest level since early
November.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Friday, notching its first weekly
drop in six due to strong U.S. economic growth, concerns over
the U.S. Federal Reserve's withdrawal of monetary stimulus and a
slump in Chinese demand.
Spot gold edged up 16 cents to $1,243.36 an ounce by
3:42 p.m. (2042 GMT), paring losses after a 2 percent drop
overnight.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$2.70 at $1,239.80 an ounce.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Aluminium touched fresh 4-1/2 year lows on Friday
and ended down more than 5 percent for the month as well-stocked
consumers provided little support amid turmoil in emerging
markets and worries about Chinese growth.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
ended down 1.4 percent at $1,706 a tonne, after falling as low
as $1,698.25 a tonne, the weakest since July 2009.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent posting its
biggest monthly loss in four months, on worries over the outlook
for emerging economies and fallout over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to continue tapering its stimulus program.
Brent crude settled $1.55 lower at $106.40. For the
month of January, it ended 4 percent lower, the biggest monthly
percentage decline since September. Trade was thin with some
Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
U.S. oil shed 74 cents to settle at $97.49 per
barrel, ending January about 1 percent lower.
