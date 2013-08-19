UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:29 / 2029 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,112.53 -1.33 NZSX 50 4,503.22 -10.66 DJIA 15,010.74 -70.73 Nikkei 13,758.13 +108.02 NASDAQ 3,589.09 -13.69 FTSE 6,465.73 -34.26 S&P 500 1,646.06 -9.77 Hang Seng 22,463.70 -54.11 SPI 200 Fut 5,072.00 -16.00 CRB Index 293.07 +0.57 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.052 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 2.880 +0.055 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.690 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.897 +0.049 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9114 0.9202 NZD US$ 0.8066 0.8133 EUR US$ 1.3338 1.3324 Yen US$ 97.57 97.71 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1365.00 Silver (Lon) 23.230 Gold (NY) 1375.90 Light Crude 106.98 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected slowing by the Federal Reserve of its stimulus. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,009.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.93 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,645.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,589.09. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A drop in major mining stocks pushed Britain's benchmark share index lower on Monday, while persistent concerns about an expected reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus also weighed on the market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent, or 34.26 points, at 6,465.73 points, continuing a pull-back that saw it dip 1.3 percent last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as investors found buying opportunities in oil companies on rising oil futures, but trading was subdued as the market was focused on the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting this week for more cues on when it will likely start tapering the stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 13,758.13 in choppy trade after falling to as low as 13,589.78 earlier. The Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,149.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Tuesday following further falls on Wall Street, with investors looking to a raft of corporate earnings and further insights from the country's central bank. Local share price index futures slipped 0.8 percent to 5,071.0, a 41.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished flat on Monday, dropping 1.4 points to 5,112.5. Investors will be looking to annual results by global miner BHP Billiton , which reports late in the day, as well as trading updates from National Australia Bank, Australia's largest bank by assets. The Reserve Bank of Australia will also release minutes of its latest policy meeting, where it cut interest rates a quarter of a point to a record low. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen and edged higher versus the dollar on Monday, boosted by comments from the Bundesbank which suggested that the European Central Bank's low interest rate pledge last month was not set in stone and would depend on the medium-term outlook for inflation. In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3314, within sight of the $1.3400 level it touched on Aug. 8, the highest since June 19, according to Reuters data. Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 130.37 yen . It hit a peak of 131.03 yen, the euro's highest since August 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose to two-year highs on Monday, extending weakness after their worst week in two months, as investors worried about the effect on the market if the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchase program next month. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yields rose as high as 2.90 percent, also the highest since July 2011. They are up from around 2.60 percent a week ago and from 1.60 percent at the beginning of May. Thirty-year bonds yields jumped to 3.91 percent, the highest since August 2011. They have risen from 3.60 percent a week ago and from around 2.80 percent at the beginning of May. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold fell on Monday, after hitting two-month highs earlier in the day, as bond yields rose, signalling that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be moving closer to reducing monetary stimulus next month. Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,367.29 an ounce by 1450 GMT, having earlier hit a two-month peak of $1,384.10. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down quarter of a percent at $1,367.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices slipped on Monday, hit by uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could ease back on stimulus that has helped fuel gains in commodities in recent years. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 1.3 percent weaker at $7,305 a tonne, as some investors booked profits after the market gained 1.7 percent last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices ended the day slightly lower in lackluster trading on Monday as light profit-taking pressured prices but unrest in Egypt and the loss of Libyan oil exports put a floor under them. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery settled 50 cents lower at $109.90 per barrel after trading as high as $111. Brent rose to a four-month high of $111.53 on Aug. 15. U.S. crude oil futures for September settled 36 cents lower at $107.10 per barrel. The September contract expires at the end of trading on Tuesday. October oil futures ended the day 43 cents lower at $106.86. For a full report, double click on - - - -