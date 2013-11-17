RPT-UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:44 / 1944 GMT)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,401.67 +46.24 NZSX 50 4,914.08 -13.10 DJIA 15,961.70 +85.48 Nikkei 15,165.92 +289.51 NASDAQ 3,985.97 +13.23 FTSE 6,693.44 +27.31 S&P 500 1,798.18 +7.56 Hang Seng 23,032.15 +383.00 SPI 200 Fut 5,151.00 -20.00 TRJCRB Index 274.34 +0.49 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.188 -0.023 US 10 YR Bond 2.703 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.735 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.796 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9373 0.9346 NZD US$ 0.8344 0.8291 EUR US$ 1.3491 1.3461 Yen US$ 100.30 100.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1287.25 Silver (Lon) 20.635 Gold (NY) 1290.10 Light Crude 93.84 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who told a Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.48 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,961.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.56 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,798.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.23 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,985.97. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Friday, bolstered by the prospect of continued U.S. monetary stimulus and technical support, with energy stocks and miners posting the biggest gains. London's blue chip index gained 27.31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,693.44, after the Federal Reserve's chairman-designate Janet Yellen defended the bank's quantitative easing programme (QE), dispelling concerns about an early reduction of the asset purchases. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - A slide in the yen spurred Tokyo's Nikkei share average 2 percent higher on Friday to above 15,000 for the first time in six months, helping the benchmark post its best weekly rise in four years. Gains in financial companies on strong quarterly earnings also boosted the Nikkei, which rose 289.51 to end at 15,165.92 and was up 7.7 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Monday after Wall Street hit new highs on Friday on speculation the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy. Australia's stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,417, a premium of 15.3 points to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. Australian shares gained nearly 1 percent in the last session after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The safe-haven dollar and yen fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen lifted investor appetite for riskier assets by defending the U.S. central bank's current stimulus measures. The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 80.83. On the week, the dollar index was down 0.6 percent, its weakest weekly performance since Oct. 18. The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3494, after touching $1.3505, its highest since Nov. 7. It gained 0.8 percent against the dollar this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday after the fading of a rally sparked by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy. On light trading volume, prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed on the day at 100-13/32 to yield 2.703 percent, while the 30-year bond was up 2/32 in price at 99-6/32 for a yield of 3.797 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices were little changed on Friday, taking a breather after a two-day rise but underpinned by expectations that the nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, would continue easy monetary policy in that role. Spot gold inched down 10 cents to $1,286.91 an ounce by 1:57 p.m. EST (1857 GMT), after gaining nearly 1 percent in each of the previous two sessions. U.S. Comex gold futures settled up $1.10 at $1,287.40 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish sharply below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper hovered near three-month lows on Friday on persistent worries about the tapering of monetary stimulus in the United States and after data showed a slowdown in infrastructure spending in the Chinese power sector. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,010 a tonne from $6,992 at the close on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be near on its nuclear program. Brent crude for January delivery, in its first day as the new front-month, ended 22 cents higher at $108.50 a barrel, after trading as high as $108.65. U.S. crude ended up 9 cents at $93.84 a barrel after trading up to $94.55. It ended with its sixth straight week of losses as supplies remain high. The December U.S. crude oil futures contract expires at the end of trading on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - -