UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(06:28 / 1928GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,332.87 -24.14 NZSX 50 4,799.35 +8.60 DJIA 16,083.78 +10.98 Nikkei 15,449.63 -65.61 NASDAQ 4,037.40 +19.65 FTSE 6,649.47 +13.25 S&P 500 1,805.27 +2.52 Hang Seng 23,806.35 +125.07 SPI 200 Fut 5,356.00 +6.00 TRJCRB Index 273.47 -1.31 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.231 +0.030 US 10 YR Bond 2.746 +0.050 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.795 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.819 +0.034 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9068 0.9125 NZD US$ 0.8133 0.8190 EUR US$ 1.3569 1.3579 Yen US$ 102.13 101.51 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1245.00 Silver (Lon) 19.980 Gold (NY) 1242.90 Light Crude 92.23 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday following a batch of optimistic economic reports, while Hewlett-Packard shares rallied a day after the company's quarterly results. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,092.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,805.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.893 points, or 0.47 percent, at 4,036.642. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on Wednesday, supported by a deal over a new German government that boosted appetite for more risk-sensitive stocks such as banks. Financials added the most points to the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which was up 0.2 percent, or 13.25 points, at 6,649.47 points at the close. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, peeling further away from a six-month high, although gains in Nikon Corp and Canon Inc helped limit losses. The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,449.63, down for a second straight day and retreating further from a six-month peak touched on Monday. (Full Story) Still, the benchmark is up nearly 49 percent this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australia shares are seen inching up at open on Thursday, tracking Wall Street on optimistic economic reports, but trade may remain subdued ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,356.0, a 23.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose to its highest in four years against the yen and a near one-month peak versus the dollar on Wednesday as investors embraced risk following news Germany's two major parties had formed a grand coalition deal. The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3578, below an earlier high of $1.3612, its strongest since Oct. 31. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell one full point on Wednesday after a lackluster debt sale, with thin holiday trading exacerbating swings in the market. The 30-year bond fell as much as one point before more recently trading down 27/32 in price to yield 3.833 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold was flat on Wednesday, cutting initial gains as the dollar steadied after a series of U.S. economic data supported expectations the Federal Reserve will soon scale back monetary stimulus. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.66 an ounce by 1530 GMT after rising nearly 1 percent earlier in the day. It lost nearly 1 percent in the previous session after strong U.S. housing data. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Aluminium slid to its lowest level in more than four years on Wednesday as speculators piled pressure on a market already weighed down by a global surplus. Three month aluminium touched a low of $1,748 a tonne, the weakest since July 2009, and closed down 0.9 percent at $1,757. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures fell by nearly $2 on Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed down prices, although Brent's losses were lessened by unrest in Libya. Brent crude was down 28 cents at $110.60 a barrel by 1:26 p.m. EST (1826 GMT), reversing course after earlier hitting $111.54. U.S. oil fell $1.72 to $91.96 a barrel after going as low as $91.77. For a full report, double click on - - - -