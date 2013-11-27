版本:
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    5,332.87  -24.14  NZSX 50       4,799.35   +8.60
DJIA          16,083.78  +10.98  Nikkei       15,449.63  -65.61
NASDAQ         4,037.40  +19.65  FTSE          6,649.47  +13.25
S&P 500        1,805.27   +2.52  Hang Seng    23,806.35 +125.07
SPI 200 Fut    5,356.00   +6.00  TRJCRB Index    273.47   -1.31
 
Bonds                                                           
AU 10 YR Bond     4.231  +0.030  US 10 YR Bond    2.746  +0.050
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.795  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond    3.819  +0.034
 
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
AUD US$          0.9068  0.9125  NZD US$         0.8133  0.8190
EUR US$          1.3569  1.3579  Yen US$         102.13  101.51
 
Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1245.00          Silver (Lon)     19.980        
Gold (NY)       1242.90          Light Crude       92.23   
    Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday following a batch
of optimistic economic reports, while Hewlett-Packard shares
rallied a day after the company's quarterly results.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.10 points,
or 0.13 percent, at 16,092.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 3.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,805.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index  was up 18.893 points, or 0.47
percent, at 4,036.642.
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on
Wednesday, supported by a deal over a new German government that
boosted appetite for more risk-sensitive stocks such as banks. 
    Financials added the most points to the blue-chip FTSE 100
index, which was up 0.2 percent, or 13.25 points, at
6,649.47 points at the close.
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell on Wednesday on
profit-taking, peeling further away from a six-month high,
although gains in Nikon Corp and Canon Inc 
helped limit losses.
    The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,449.63,
down for a second straight day and retreating further from a
six-month peak touched on Monday. (Full Story) Still, the
benchmark is up nearly 49 percent this year.
    SYDNEY - Australia shares are seen inching up at open on
Thursday, tracking Wall Street on optimistic economic reports,
but trade may remain subdued ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in
the United States.
    Local share price index futures edged up 0.1
percent to 5,356.0, a 23.1-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Wednesday. 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The euro rose to its highest in four years
against the yen and a near one-month peak versus the dollar on
Wednesday as investors embraced risk following news Germany's
two major parties had formed a grand coalition deal.
    The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3578, below
an earlier high of $1.3612, its strongest since Oct. 31.
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell one full
point on Wednesday after a lackluster debt sale, with thin
holiday trading exacerbating swings in the market.
    The 30-year bond fell as much as one point
before more recently trading down 27/32 in price to yield 3.833
percent.
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    LONDON - Gold was flat on Wednesday, cutting initial gains
as the dollar steadied after a series of U.S. economic data
supported expectations the Federal Reserve will soon scale back
monetary stimulus.
    Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.66 an ounce by 1530
GMT after rising nearly 1 percent earlier in the day. It lost
nearly 1 percent in the previous session after strong U.S.
housing data.
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Aluminium slid to its lowest level in more than
four years on Wednesday as speculators piled pressure on a
market already weighed down by a global surplus.
    Three month aluminium touched a low of $1,748 a
tonne, the weakest since July 2009, and closed down 0.9 percent
at $1,757.
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures fell by nearly $2 on
Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed
down prices, although Brent's losses were lessened by unrest in
Libya.
    Brent crude was down 28 cents at $110.60 a barrel by
1:26 p.m. EST (1826 GMT), reversing course after earlier hitting
$111.54.
    U.S. oil fell $1.72 to $91.96 a barrel after going as
low as $91.77.
