India Morning Call-Global markets

LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15746.88 128.66 0.82
S&P 500 1770.49 7.52 0.43
FTSE 6741.69 -5.15 -0.08
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP
475.28 -2.18 -0.46
Nikkei 14265.34 -71.97 -0.5
Euro 1.3515 1.351
Japanese Yen 98.6 98.65
U.S. Crude 94.95 0.15
Brent 105.15 -0.09
Gold 1316.31 1317.79
Silver 21.74 21.78
Copper-LME 7143 28 0.39
UST 10-YR
98.78125 2.6421
UST 30-YR
97.359375 3.7741
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow industrials closed at a record high on
Wednesday, led by gains in Microsoft Corp and
encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose
but closed shy of its own record.
Meanwhile the Nasdaq fell, hurt by losses in Tesla Motors and
as investors readied for Twitter's much-anticipated IPO.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose as high as 1,773.79 intraday,
above its closing high of 1,771.95 set on Oct 29. Its all-time
intraday peak came the day after at 1,775.22.
LONDON - Britain's main equity index dipped lower on
Wednesday, with credit data group Experian slumping
after its interim results, while traders said the market might
stall in November after a strong run-up last month.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 4 percent in
October to reach 5-month highs, closed down by 0.1 percent, or
5.15 points, at 6,741.69 points. The index remains up by 14
percent since the start of 2013.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Thursday as
investors searched for fresh trading opportunities after the
recent flurry of earnings, while small cap stocks rose after the
Tokyo bourse said it will include them in a new index.
The Nikkei was flat at 14,340.44 in mid-morning
trade, hovering around its 25-day moving average of 14,314.31.
On Wednesday, the index rose 0.8 percent.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares struggled on Wednesday with
many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of a fresh batch
of Chinese macroeconomic data due from Friday and a key
Communist Party policy meeting that will start this weekend.
The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 23,036.9 points,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro traded near one-week highs against the
dollar and yen early in Asia on Thursday as investors quickly
switched gears after upbeat German data dampened the chances of
any imminent interest rate cut from the European Central Bank.
Expectations had been growing for the ECB to ease since data
last week showed an alarming slowdown in inflation. But a surge
in German industry orders in September and steady private sector
growth in Europe's largest economy in October, cast doubts on
whether the ECB would act so soon.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on
Wednesday as investors looked for clues about future Federal
Reserve policy ahead of a new incoming chairman and a gathering,
but still fragile, recovery in the world's biggest economy.
With Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen preparing to step into the
shoes of current chairman Ben Bernanke early next year, the
market has been searching for hints about how Yellen might
enforce the central bank's dual mandate of controlling both
inflation and unemployment.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held gains from the previous session on
Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep
its stimulus measures for longer and as holdings in the biggest
gold backed exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two
weeks.
Spot gold was flat at $1,318.04 an ounce by 0022 GMT,
after snapping a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday by gaining
0.5 percent.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday but was not
far from four-week lows as traders waited on a key U.S. labour
report and a major leadership meeting in China for clues on
economic policy and metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,137.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session when it fell by 0.6 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose by more than $1 a barrel
on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows on unexpectedly
large falls in U.S. fuel supplies.
The U.S. benchmark's discount to European Brent crude
narrowed by $2 to a low of just under $10 during the session.
