Morningstar puts Fidelity Worldwide multi fund under review

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
LONDON Jan 20 Research group Morningstar said on Tuesday it put the bronze rating of Fidelity Worldwide's multi-asset strategic fund under review after an announcement that manager Trevor Greetham would be giving up his role as manager of the fund.
"Mr Greetham's long experience in asset allocation and his Investment Clock model -- a proprietary macroeconomic model based on his research on the relationship between markets and the economy -- were key to Morningstar's positive view on the fund," Morningstar said in a statement.
Morningstar said its would meet the new managers of the fund "to understand their future plans".
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.