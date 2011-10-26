UPDATE 1-Morningstar profit drops on higher pay costs

* Q3 net income 42 cents a share vs. 49 cents year earlier

Oct 26 Investment research firm Morningstar (MORN.O) said its third quarter profit declined 13 percent as higher compensation and bonus costs outpaced revenue gains.

The Chicago-based company said third quarter net income totaled $21.4 million, or 42 cents per share, down from $24.7 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.

The 2010 third quarter included a one-time gain of $3.2 million, or 7 cents a share, Morningstar said.

Revenue increased 14.5 percent to $160.1 million, bolstered by Morningstar's investment consulting and "Morningstar Direct" data and analysis unit.

Shares of Morningstar closed up 1.4 percent to $59.57 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares have gained 1 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Bernard Orr)