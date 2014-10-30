版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 21:43 BJT

MOVES-Morningstar Investment adds 2 portfolio managers to London team

Oct 30 Morningstar Investment Management group, a unit of Morningstar Inc, said it hired Clemence Dachicourt and Marina Jelesova as portfolio managers, based in London.

Dachicourt will be a senior investment consultant and portfolio manager, while Jelesova will be an investment consultant and portfolio manager, Morningstar Investment said in a statement.

Dachicourt joins from La Francaise AM, the investment management business of French bank Credit Mutuel Group.

Jelesova joins from investment consulting firm Redington Ltd, where she was asset liability management and investment strategy associate. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐