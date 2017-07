July 5 (Reuters) - Investment research firm Morningstar Inc named Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer, effective July 24.

Dubinsky was most recently senior vice president and chief financial officer of planning and central operations for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Dubinsky will report to Kunal Kapoor, Morningstar's chief executive officer. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)