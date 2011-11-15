UPDATE 2-Clipper Fund gets gold in new Morningstar rating

* Clipper Fund wins highest gold rating

* Wells Fargo fund gets negative rating

* Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine fund ranked neutral (Recasts lead, adds minor edits)

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 15 Morningstar Inc assigned the Davis Selected Advisers' Clipper Fund (CFIMX.O) a gold rating on Tuesday, making it the only one-star fund to receive the top accolade under its new system.

The new criteria, which considers management quality and other non-performance factors, lifted Davis Selected even though it has struggled in recent years, said Karen Dolan, Morningstar's director of fund analysis.

"The fund had a really bad 2008, there is no sugarcoating it," she said. "But the team running it has been in place since 2006 and they have low fees."

For the past five years, the fund has lost 3.51 percent, underperforming its peers by almost 3 percent, according to Morningstar.

But since 1999 the Clipper managed account which is similar to the fund has returned 55 percent cumulatively as of Sept. 30, compared to the S&P 500 Index, which has returned 11 percent for the same time frame.

The Clipper Fund is a concentrated portfolio of less than 30 holdings, yet Morningstar believes that its portfolio managers, Chris Davis and Ken Feinberg, balance the risks of a concentrated portfolio by having diversified large-cap stocks.

Top holdings include financials like American Express Co (AXP.N), Berkshire Hathaway (BRKb.N) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N), as well as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) and Procter & Gamble Co. (PG.N)

For the most part, funds with five stars achieved gold status under the new rating system, and vice versus. But there were a few funds that fell in status under the new ratings.

The Chicago-based research firm announced in June that it was developing its new rating system released on Tuesday to complement its star ratings.

While the star ratings primarily account for past performance, the new rankings are based on five criteria: the managers of the fund; the parent organization; the expenses of the fund; past performance and the fund's process, which includes how much risk the fund is taking.

There are times when a fund can lose a star rating based on past performance, but Morningstar's analysts still like the managers and the way the fund is run, said Don Phillips, president of fund research.

These new ratings, which include gold, silver, bronze, neutral and negative, take Morningstar analysts' views into account.

"If you hire someone, you look at their transcripts, but we all know that doesn't tell the whole story," Phillips said. "A student with a B or C average can be a great employee."

Most notably, Morningstar gave the four-star Wells Fargo Advantage Ultra Short Term Income Fund (SADIX.O) a negative ranking, despite beating its peers' returns for the past three, five and 10 years. It's the only four-star fund to receive a negative rating.

"We think the fund takes a lot of credit risk particularly given that most people buy ultra short funds as alternatives to money market funds," Dolan said. "It's not a statement on the raw returns. It's more about the risks it is taking given its conservative mandate."

The Wells Fargo fund's inclusion of lower-rated credits is intentional and "has not led to increased volatility for the investor nor category-lagging returns," wrote John Roehm, a Wells Fargo Funds spokesman, in an e-mail. "We believe in the investment management team's investment process and have comfort in their credit analysis and risk management capabilities."

One surprise among Morningstar's neutral rankings was Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX.O). The fund does not have a star rating because it is not yet three-years old -- the minimum age for a fund to have a star rating -- it has stellar performance.

The $12.8 billion fund has returned 8.67 percent this year, beating its peers by more than 3 percent, according to Morningstar.

A DoubleLine spokesman did not return a call for comment.

While Morningstar thinks highly of Gundlach, the firm believes that his fund, like the Wells Fargo fund, takes on too much risk, Dolan said.

"You just don't get a yield over the last 12 months like that without taking on risk," Dolan said. "The layer of risk the fund is taking gives us pause."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)