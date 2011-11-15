UPDATE 2-Clipper Fund gets gold in new Morningstar rating

* Clipper Fund wins highest gold rating
* Wells Fargo fund gets negative rating
* Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine fund ranked neutral
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 15 Morningstar Inc assigned the Davis
Selected Advisers' Clipper Fund (CFIMX.O) a gold rating on
Tuesday, making it the only one-star fund to receive the top
accolade under its new system.
The new criteria, which considers management quality and
other non-performance factors, lifted Davis Selected even
though it has struggled in recent years, said Karen Dolan,
Morningstar's director of fund analysis.
"The fund had a really bad 2008, there is no sugarcoating
it," she said. "But the team running it has been in place since
2006 and they have low fees."
For the past five years, the fund has lost 3.51 percent,
underperforming its peers by almost 3 percent, according to
Morningstar.
But since 1999 the Clipper managed account which is similar
to the fund has returned 55 percent cumulatively as of Sept.
30, compared to the S&P 500 Index, which has returned 11
percent for the same time frame.
The Clipper Fund is a concentrated portfolio of less than
30 holdings, yet Morningstar believes that its portfolio
managers, Chris Davis and Ken Feinberg, balance the risks of a
concentrated portfolio by having diversified large-cap stocks.
Top holdings include financials like American Express Co
(AXP.N), Berkshire Hathaway (BRKb.N) and Bank of New York
Mellon (BK.N), as well as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) and
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG.N)
For the most part, funds with five stars achieved gold
status under the new rating system, and vice versus. But there
were a few funds that fell in status under the new ratings.
The Chicago-based research firm announced in June that it
was developing its new rating system released on Tuesday to
complement its star ratings.
While the star ratings primarily account for past
performance, the new rankings are based on five criteria: the
managers of the fund; the parent organization; the expenses of
the fund; past performance and the fund's process, which
includes how much risk the fund is taking.
There are times when a fund can lose a star rating based on
past performance, but Morningstar's analysts still like the
managers and the way the fund is run, said Don Phillips,
president of fund research.
These new ratings, which include gold, silver, bronze,
neutral and negative, take Morningstar analysts' views into
account.
"If you hire someone, you look at their transcripts, but we
all know that doesn't tell the whole story," Phillips said. "A
student with a B or C average can be a great employee."
Most notably, Morningstar gave the four-star Wells Fargo
Advantage Ultra Short Term Income Fund (SADIX.O) a negative
ranking, despite beating its peers' returns for the past three,
five and 10 years. It's the only four-star fund to receive a
negative rating.
"We think the fund takes a lot of credit risk particularly
given that most people buy ultra short funds as alternatives to
money market funds," Dolan said. "It's not a statement on the
raw returns. It's more about the risks it is taking given its
conservative mandate."
The Wells Fargo fund's inclusion of lower-rated credits is
intentional and "has not led to increased volatility for the
investor nor category-lagging returns," wrote John Roehm, a
Wells Fargo Funds spokesman, in an e-mail. "We believe in the
investment management team's investment process and have
comfort in their credit analysis and risk management
capabilities."
One surprise among Morningstar's neutral rankings was
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX.O).
The fund does not have a star rating because it is not yet
three-years old -- the minimum age for a fund to have a star
rating -- it has stellar performance.
The $12.8 billion fund has returned 8.67 percent this year,
beating its peers by more than 3 percent, according to
Morningstar.
A DoubleLine spokesman did not return a call for comment.
While Morningstar thinks highly of Gundlach, the firm
believes that his fund, like the Wells Fargo fund, takes on too
much risk, Dolan said.
"You just don't get a yield over the last 12 months like
that without taking on risk," Dolan said. "The layer of risk
the fund is taking gives us pause."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)