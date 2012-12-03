UPDATE 2-Saputo to buy Morningstar from Dean Foods for $1.45 bln

* Deal seen boosting Saputo earnings immediately

* Sale brings Dean Foods closer to break-up

* Dean Foods, Saputo shares both up more than 2 pct

Dec 3 Canadian dairy products maker Saputo Inc has agreed to buy Dean Foods Co's Morningstar dairy division for $1.45 billion to widen its product range and manufacturing and distribution footprint in the United States.

The sale of Morningstar, which makes Friendship cottage cheese and other dairy products, including coffee creamers, will be a big step in the break-up of Dean, the largest U.S. dairy company, which recently spun off another business into WhiteWave Foods Co.

Following the sale of Morningstar and the separation of WhiteWave, which sells Silk soy milk and Horizon organic milk, Dallas-based Dean will sell mostly regular milk, which is a difficult business due to volatile commodity costs and slim margins.

Montreal-based Saputo and U.S.-based Michael Foods were the frontrunners in the auction of Morningstar, Reuters reported last week, prevailing over other bidders including Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala and private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.

The purchase price for the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, is $1.45 billion on a debt-free basis and will be financed through a newly committed bank loan, Saputo said on Monday.

Saputo added that it expected the transaction to boost its earnings immediately.

The combined business will have about 12,000 employees and 57 manufacturing facilities in five countries.

Evercore Partners advised Dean Foods, while a source familiar with the matter said Rothschild advised Saputo.

Dean Foods shares were up 2.6 percent at $17.58 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, while Saputo shares were up 2.8 percent at C$47.31 in Toronto.