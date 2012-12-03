UPDATE 2-Saputo to buy Morningstar from Dean Foods for $1.45 bln

* Deal seen boosting Saputo earnings immediately
* Sale brings Dean Foods closer to break-up
* Dean Foods, Saputo shares both up more than 2 pct
Dec 3 Canadian dairy products maker Saputo Inc
has agreed to buy Dean Foods Co's Morningstar
dairy division for $1.45 billion to widen its product range and
manufacturing and distribution footprint in the United States.
The sale of Morningstar, which makes Friendship cottage
cheese and other dairy products, including coffee creamers, will
be a big step in the break-up of Dean, the largest U.S. dairy
company, which recently spun off another business into WhiteWave
Foods Co.
Following the sale of Morningstar and the separation of
WhiteWave, which sells Silk soy milk and Horizon organic milk,
Dallas-based Dean will sell mostly regular milk, which is a
difficult business due to volatile commodity costs and slim
margins.
Montreal-based Saputo and U.S.-based Michael Foods were the
frontrunners in the auction of Morningstar, Reuters reported
last week, prevailing over other bidders including Mexican dairy
company Grupo Lala and private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC.
The purchase price for the deal, which is expected to close
by the end of the year, is $1.45 billion on a debt-free basis
and will be financed through a newly committed bank loan, Saputo
said on Monday.
Saputo added that it expected the transaction to boost its
earnings immediately.
The combined business will have about 12,000 employees and
57 manufacturing facilities in five countries.
Evercore Partners advised Dean Foods, while a source
familiar with the matter said Rothschild advised Saputo.
Dean Foods shares were up 2.6 percent at $17.58 in morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange, while Saputo shares were
up 2.8 percent at C$47.31 in Toronto.