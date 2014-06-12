CORRECTED-Morocco's OCP to buy 10 pct stake in Fertilizantes Heringer

(Corrects currencies in paragraphs 1 and 2 to 145 million
Brazilian real, from $145 million)
RABAT, June 12 Morocco's state-run phosphate
monopoly OCP has signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake
in Brazil-based company Fertilizantes Heringer S.A
for 145 million Brazilian real ($64.95 million), a statement
from the Moroccan company said.
"OCP would acquire between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent of
Heringer's shares for approximately 145 million real by way of a
capital increase," the statement said. "The proceeds from the
investment will be used to increase Heringer's blending capacity
in its key markets," it added.
The deal's closing is subject to regulatory approvals in
Morocco and Brazil.
Heringer and OCP, which controls a third of the
international market for phosphate, have also signed a long-term
supply agreement of phosphate based products.
Last month, OCP raised $1.55 billion in its debut
international bond to improve its infrastructure and boost its
output.
In 2013, OCP also bought Bunge Ltd's 50 percent stake
in their Moroccan fertilizer joint venture Bunge Maroc Phosphore
S.A (BMP).
($1 = 2.2326 Brazilian Reals)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Bernard Orr)