版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 14:41 BJT

Morocco's king plans Gulf tour - Kuwait official

KUWAIT Oct 11 Morocco's King Mohammed plans to tour Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the next few weeks to discuss investment and bilateral relations, a senior Kuwaiti official said on Thursday.

"He is going on a tour in the Gulf countries," Kuwait's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah told Reuters.

King Mohammed is expected to visit Kuwait as part of the tour in October or November, he said. The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐