Morocco turns to Wall Street for oil imports hedge deal -FT

LONDON Oct 9 Morocco has become the first
oil-importing country to turn to Wall Street banks to protect
itself against high oil prices, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
The move highlights the challenges faced by governments in
Africa and the Middle East grappling with social discontent
because of rising fuel costs.
Morocco has entered into derivatives contracts to hedge any
unexpected rise in the cost of imported fuel, the FT said,
citing two people familiar with the deal.
The rare hedge transactions, made last month, come as
Morocco starts to wind down a costly subsidies programme under
pressure from the International Monetary Fund.
Morocco is the only oil importing nation known to be hedging
its consumption through derivatives arranged by the government,
the FT said.
Ghana, an oil exporter, has previously taken out hedges on
oil imports and exports at the same time.
The Moroccan government initially hedged its imports with
local bank Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur (BMCE), and
BMCE then paid premiums to Barclays, Citi
and Morgan Stanley to take on the risk.
The transactions covered a large chunk of Morocco's expected
fuel consumption for the rest of the year, and cost the
government roughly $50-60 million, the FT said, citing a person
familiar with the deal.
The government bought so-called call options for European
diesel, which give Morocco the right to buy fuel at a
predetermined price for the rest of the year.
Morocco has yet to enter into hedges for 2014.
Morocco's move comes as countries across the world balance
the cost of fuel subsidy regimes with the threat of social
unrest if they unwind them.
Morocco raised the prices of gasoline, diesel and fuel oil
in mid-September, triggering street protests and calls from
opposition parties for the government to resign.