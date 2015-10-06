UPDATE 1-Morocco to shortlist 3 companies for LNG imports deal

(Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI Oct 6 Morocco expects to shortlist three
companies for its new long-term contracts to import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) within the next two weeks, its energy minister
said on Tuesday.
Morocco is evaluating offers from Royal Dutch Shell
as well as French, Spanish and American companies, and plans to
import 2 million tonnes of LNG a year starting in 2020 as part
of the first phase of its LNG import plan, Abdelkader Amara told
reporters in Dubai.
"In the first phase it will be 2 million tonnes, and the
second step will be from 3.5 to 4 million tonnes," Amara said.
"Yes Shell made an offer and there are also (companies) from
France, from Britain, from Spain and the U.S.... in two weeks we
will evaluate the offers and take a decision. It is likely we
will have three suppliers," he said.
Morocco has launched an international tender seeking
advisers for its LNG imports plan, worth up to $4.6 billion and
including the import of up to 7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of
gas by 2025, the construction of a jetty, terminal, pipelines
and gas-fired power plants.
Morocco, a net energy importer, aims to diversify energy
supplies and reduce its dependence on oil and coal imports. It
is also developing a plan to build 4 gigawatts of renewable
energy.
It has started negotiations to secure its imports with
exporting countries --including Qatar and Russia -- and private
companies, Amara told Reuters earlier this year.
The kingdom is already burning 1 bcm of gas annually,
including around 70 million produced locally. Gas is still only
5 percent of the country's energy bill.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Rania El Gamal, editing
by Adrian Croft and William Hardy)