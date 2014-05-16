版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 16日 星期五 21:12 BJT

Morocco says Longreach gas drilling in Sidi Mokhtar encouraging

RABAT May 16 The Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) said on Friday drilling by Longreach had encountered encouraging signs in the Kamar-1 well located at Sidi Moktar, near the southern city of Essaouira. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)
