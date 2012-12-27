Morocco refiner Samir gets $200 mln loan from Glencore

RABAT Dec 27 Morocco's sole oil refiner Samir
has obtained a 24-month loan of $200 million via an
agreement with Glencore Energy, the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
The company mandated Natixis and Arab Petroleum Investments
Corp to arrange the deal, which includes exporting part of its
production to Glencore Energy during the agreement period.
"The success of the arrangement is a sign of international
investor and banks' confidence in Samir, and its capacity to
provide petroleum conforming to international standards," the
statement added.
Samir started in November to use a $180 million syndicated
structured murabaha framework agreement signed in April with the
International Islamic Trade Finance Corp.
In August, it began commercial use of a new crude
distillation unit with a processing capacity of 80,000 barrels
per day. The expansion brought Samir's total processing capacity
to 200,000 bpd. Morocco is a net energy importer.