Morocco oil refiner Samir plans $1.04 billion capital increase

RABAT, Sept 11 Morocco oil refiner samir
said on Friday it is planning a capital increase of 10
billion Moroccan dirham ($1.04 billion) in an effort to end the
company's financial difficulties.
The refiner called for an extraordinary general assembly on
October 16 to approve the move, a statement issued after its
board meeting said.
Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings,
announced last month it was halting production at its 200,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery.
($1 = 9.6260 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Ralph Boulton)