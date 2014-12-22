版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 22日 星期一 14:53 BJT

Morphosys gets payment from Novartis for oncology research

FRANKFURT Dec 22 Morphosys AG on Monday said it had received a payment from Novartis in connection with the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial of a HuCAL antibody in the field of oncology.

Morphosys did not disclose the amount paid. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐