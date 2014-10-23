Morphosys raises forecasts on Janssen Biotech milestone payment

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
FRANKFURT Oct 23 German biotech company Morphosys raised its earnings forecast for 2014, citing a milestone payment from Janssen Biotech as well as a partial shift of development costs to 2015.
Morphosys said in a statement on Thursday that its partner Janssen started a late-stage clinical trial of antibody guselkumab to treat moderate to severe psoriasis, triggering a payment to the German group.
It said it now expected to post a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5 million to 8 million euros ($6.3 million-$10.1 million), compared with a previous forecast for a loss of 11 million to 16 million euros.
It now sees its 2014 revenue reaching the upper end of its forecast range of 58 million to 63 million euros.
($1 = 0.7912 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned