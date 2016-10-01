Morphosys moves closer to getting first antibody drug on market

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 1 German biotech Morphosys moved a step closer to getting its first antibody drug onto the market as its licensee, Johnson & Johnson unit Jenssen, reported positive results from a phase 3 study of psoriasis drug guselkumab.
Johnson & Johnson said earlier the experimental biotech drug proved more effective at clearing moderate to severe cases of the skin condition than a placebo or Abbvie's Humira, the world's top-selling prescription medicine.
A Morphosys spokesman said on Saturday that guselkumab could now become its first drug to market, depending on whether and when Johnson & Johnson makes an application.
Morphosys gets milestone payments during the development phase and would receive royalties from Johnson & Johnson once it goes on sale.
It has another drug in phase 3 study with Roche, for Alzheimer's disease, and one in phase 2 - which in this case is likely to be the final phase - with Bayer, for asbestos-related lung cancer.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
