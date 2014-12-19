BRIEF-MorphoSys says Roche to stop Phase 3 SCarletRoAD trial

FRANKFURT Dec 19 Morphosys AG

* Was informed today that its partner roche has decided to discontinue phase 3 scarletroad trial of gantenerumab in prodromal alzheimer's disease patients.

* According to roche, no new safety signals were observed in scarletroad trial and overall safety profile was similar to that seen in phase 1 study

* Today's news has no impact on morphosys's financial guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)