Amazon enters Britain's fresh food market with Morrisons deal

BRIEF-Sea-Land Chemical Co. expands relationship with Ingevity
* Ingevity Corp says effective January 1, 2017, Ingevity announced expansion of Sea-Land Chemical Co. distribution territory
LONDON Feb 29 Amazon has struck a wholesale supply deal with British supermarket Morrisons that will help the online retailer step up its food offering in Britain with fresh and frozen products.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, said on Monday the deal would allow hundreds of Morrisons products to be available to Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry customers in the coming months.
The British grocer already has an online supply deal with Ocado. The British supermarket sector has been convulsed by fierce competition in recent years and analysts have warned that a step up from Amazon could hurt the sector even more. (editing by Kate Holton)
BERLIN, Jan 18 Goldman Sachs is considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest