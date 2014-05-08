UPDATE 2-Morrisons sales slide as price cuts, weak market take toll

* Q1 like-for-like sales down 7.1 pct vs f'cst down 5.9 pct
* Easter disappointing, company says
* Seeing "very strong uplifts" in volume where prices cut
* Maintains year's profit forecast after March warning
* Shares up 0.9 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, May 8 Britain's No. 4 grocer, Morrisons,
said a decline in underlying sales accelerated in its
first fiscal quarter, hurt by price cuts intended to combat a
loss of trade to discounters as well as a weak overall food
market.
Morrisons, based in Bradford in northern England, trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J
Sainsbury by annual revenue. It has more than 500
stores, but it lacks exposure to fast-growing online and
convenience-store markets.
It also has to cope with a UK grocery market growing at its
slowest rate for 11 years as stagnant wages keep consumer
spending in check.
Morrisons said sales at locations open more than a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 7.1 percent in the 13
weeks to May 4, its fiscal first quarter.
That was worse than analysts' average forecast for a decline
of 5.9 percent, a fall of 5.6 percent in the key Christmas
period and a 2.8 percent decline in the full 2013-14 year.
"We were disappointed. It wasn't a strong Easter for us,"
Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters. "Those customers
that had traditionally traded out of the discounters into
Morrisons weren't doing it at Christmas and they didn't do it at
Easter, either."
Shares in Morrisons fell up to 3.4 percent in early trading
but were up 0.9 percent at 0900 GMT on Thursday. They have lost
over a quarter of their value so far this year and trade at near
eight-year lows.
Morrisons has warned that like-for-like sales are unlikely
to improve anytime soon as lower prices reduce actual sales
going through the till.
"With such weak trading, we cannot yet call whether or not
we have come to the end of the downgrade cycle for Morrisons,"
said Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley.
British consumers are shopping around to save money and are
wasting less, shying away from big weekly shops and buying
little and often in local convenience stores or online.
"The macro factors that impact the whole food market had as
big an impact in the quarter as did our price investment," said
Finance Director Trevor Strain. "As we make more investment,
that deflationary impact will build as we go through the year."
Morrisons, like its three biggest rivals, has been losing
market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl
.
In March, Morrisons said profits would more than halve this
year as it set out a plan to restore its low-price image and
boost sales volumes. That plan called for spending 1 billion
pounds ($1.7 billion) to cut prices over the next three years, a
move that sparked fears of an industry price war.
A first round of price cuts in March on basics like milk,
broccoli and chicken was followed by a second phase last week
that saw prices on 1,200 products reduced by an average of 17
percent.
"It's very early days, but as we continue to improve our
competitiveness, our points of difference will shine," Philips
said, pointing to Morrisons' in-store services, product range
and unique position among UK grocers as a major food
manufacturer.
He said products featured in the second phase of price cuts,
which was backed by a major marketing campaign, had already seen
"very strong uplifts" in sales volumes.
Morrisons said on Thursday its forecast of underlying profit
before tax in the range of 325 million-375 million pounds for
2014-15 remained unchanged.
The company said it was making good progress with all its
strategic initiatives. It was on schedule to meet its target of
opening up to 200 convenience stores by the end of the year, and
Morrisons.com, a joint venture with online grocer Ocado
that opened in January, was performing ahead of expectations.
Philips said the company will begin offering a Morrisons
loyalty card in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds)
