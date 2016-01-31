UK supermarket group Morrisons cuts fresh food prices

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's fourth-largest supermarket operator Morrisons on Sunday said it was cutting the price of more than 1,000 products, with an average drop of 19 percent across fruit and vegetable lines.
The firm said it was launching a rolling programme of reductions that will see the price of selected items cut for a minimum of three months. Morrisons said it would use it own fresh food manufacturing business to help keep prices down.
The announcement of discounts come as the country's four main supermarkets, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons battle to stem a loss of customers to discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Earlier this month, Morrisons posted a surprise rise in sales over the festive period, ending three years of declines. (Reporting by William James, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)