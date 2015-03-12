UPDATE 1-Morrisons signals lower dividend after profit slumps

(Adds background, quote)
LONDON, March 12 Britain's fourth biggest
supermarket Morrisons signalled it would cut its
dividend in 2015 after it reported its lowest annual profit in
eight years on Thursday, hurt by a fierce industry price war.
The profit slump reflects Morrisons' strategic U-turn last
year when it said it would spend 1 billion pounds on price cuts
over three years to stem the loss of shoppers to the discounters
Aldi and Lidl.
Last month the Bradford, northern England, based group,
named former Tesco executive David Potts as its new
CEO, succeeding Dalton Philips, who was ousted in January after
failing to revive the grocer over his five-year watch.
On Thursday the group, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual
sales, reported an underlying pretax profit of 345 million
pounds ($516 million) in the year to Feb. 1.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 342 million
pounds and 785 million pounds made in 2013-14. It represents a
third straight year of decline.
It also wrote down the value of its property portfolio by
1.3 billion pounds, due to the tough market conditions. As a
result it posted an overall loss before tax of 792 million
pounds.
"Last year's trading environment was tough, and we don't
expect any change this year," said Chairman Andrew Higginson.
Despite the slump in profit the firm is paying a total
dividend of 13.65 pence for the full year, up 5 percent.
However, it signalled lower payouts going forward, guiding to a
dividend of not less than 5 pence per share for 2015-16.
The firm also said it would invest more in cutting prices in
the current year and slow down the opening of convenience
stores.
($1 = 0.6684 pounds)
