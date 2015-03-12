UPDATE 1-Morrisons signals lower dividend after profit slumps

(Adds background, quote)

LONDON, March 12 Britain's fourth biggest supermarket Morrisons signalled it would cut its dividend in 2015 after it reported its lowest annual profit in eight years on Thursday, hurt by a fierce industry price war.

The profit slump reflects Morrisons' strategic U-turn last year when it said it would spend 1 billion pounds on price cuts over three years to stem the loss of shoppers to the discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Last month the Bradford, northern England, based group, named former Tesco executive David Potts as its new CEO, succeeding Dalton Philips, who was ousted in January after failing to revive the grocer over his five-year watch.

On Thursday the group, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual sales, reported an underlying pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($516 million) in the year to Feb. 1.

That compares to analysts' average forecast of 342 million pounds and 785 million pounds made in 2013-14. It represents a third straight year of decline.

It also wrote down the value of its property portfolio by 1.3 billion pounds, due to the tough market conditions. As a result it posted an overall loss before tax of 792 million pounds.

"Last year's trading environment was tough, and we don't expect any change this year," said Chairman Andrew Higginson.

Despite the slump in profit the firm is paying a total dividend of 13.65 pence for the full year, up 5 percent. However, it signalled lower payouts going forward, guiding to a dividend of not less than 5 pence per share for 2015-16.

The firm also said it would invest more in cutting prices in the current year and slow down the opening of convenience stores. ($1 = 0.6684 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)