Morrisons eyes Best Buy stores for Kiddicare-report

LONDON Jan 8 Wm Morrison Supermarkets
is in talks to acquire the "big box" stores occupied by
electronics chain Best Buy to sell products from its Kiddicare
range, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
The newspaper said Morrisons was in advanced talks with
electricals retailer Carphone Warehouse, which co-owns
the Best Buy Europe chain, about taking on the sites.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, bought the
online baby products retailer Kiddicare in February for 70
million pounds ($108 million) in its first step to building a
business selling non-food goods over the internet.
It said at the time that the deal would give it a technology
platform and distribution centre it would use to start selling
other non-food ranges, which could include homewares and
clothing.
The Telegraph said that all 11 Best Buy stores were under
offer to Morrisons, although it could end up choosing only the
best sites. They are all large stores on out-of-town retail
parks.
Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy said in November
they would close their 11 Best Buy-branded stores as the U.S.
group scaled back its overseas ambitions.
A spokesman for Morrisons, which is due to report its
Christmas trading figures to the market on Monday, declined to
comment. A spokesman for Carphone Warehouse said the group was
in talks with a number of interested parties for the stores.