Morrisons relaxed on rivals' price campaigns

LONDON Oct 11 Britain's Wm Morrison
Supermarkets is responding to the price-cutting
campaigns of rivals but does not expect that to damage its
profitability, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We are reacting, but the truth is, it's more than just
price. You can't win on price alone. It's value, which is price
and quality," Dalton Philips told reporters on the sidelines of
a grocery conference.
"We think we've got a package in place (which is working),"
he said, pointing to market research data which showed Morrisons
winning share for the eighth straight month.
"We have maintained our guidance to the City and we're not
changing that," he added.
Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, announced a
500-million-pound investment in price cuts last month in a bid
to stem market share losses, while J Sainsbury pledged
on Sunday to match the prices of 13,000 branded products with
Tesco and Asda .
Philips said he was delighted with the launch of Morrisons'
new M Kitchen range of own-brand ready meals, predicting they
would have a strong Christmas as cash-strapped shoppers eat out
less at restaurants and treat themselves at home.
He declined to comment on speculation Morrisons might join
the auction for a controlling stake in Iceland Foods.
"We have such an opportunity. We are growing market share
and we are not putting down the space everyone else is, so we're
are going to act very prudently," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)