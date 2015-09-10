UPDATE 1-Profit slumps at troubled UK grocer Morrisons

(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's No. 4 supermarket
Morrisons warned it would take a long time to rebuild on
Thursday after a 35 percent slump in first-half profit to its
lowest level in nine years underscored the scale of the
challenge.
Morrisons, engaged in a price war with rivals to stem the
loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl, said its
turnaround plan would take time and require sustained investment
after the group failed to stand out in an increasingly crowded
market.
Morrisons has been particularly hard hit because the
discounters are strong in its northern heartlands and it was
late to move to into the better performing parts of the market,
namely online shopping and convenience stores.
It said it would close 11 supermarkets. Earlier this week it
agreed to sell 140 convenience stores to focus on its larger
stores.
Results on Thursday, the first to be presided over by David
Potts, the ex-Tesco man who took over in March, showed a slight
improvement in sales at stores open over a year, which were down
by 2.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with the 2.9
percent drop recorded n the first quarter.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's in annual sales, made an underlying pre-tax
profit, before restructuring costs, of 141 million pounds ($217
million) in the six months to August 2, in line with forecasts.
Turnover fell 5.1 percent and it reiterated guidance that
underlying profit before tax would be higher in the second half
of 2015-16 than the first.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kate Holton)