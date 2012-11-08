UK grocer Morrisons sales decline worsens

LONDON Nov 8 Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison
Supermarkets said an underlying sales decline worsened
in its third quarter with the group missing out on the growth of
larger rivals.
"With consumer confidence still fragile and high levels of
promotional activity a persistent feature of the market, the
trading environment has remained challenging through the period
and sales were lower than anticipated," the Bradford, northern
England, based firm said on Thursday.
The over 450-store Morrisons, which trails domestic rivals
Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury
by annual revenue, said sales at stores open over a year,
excluding fuel, fell 2.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 28.
That compares to analyst forecasts of a decline of 2
percent, according to a company poll, and is a deterioration on
a fall of 0.9 percent in the first half.
Total sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.4 percent.
Though Morrisons said it expected the market to remain
challenging for the remainder of the year it anticipated that
its full year financial performance would be broadly in line
with internal expectations.