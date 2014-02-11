YOUR MONEY-Why today's home buyers have jumbo mortgage-sized dreams

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 The view of the Pacific Ocean
from the San Joaquin Hills in Newport Coast, California is
extraordinary. So, when Mohammad Taghavian started looking for a
new home four years ago, he knew exactly where he wanted to be.
The housing market, however, wasn't so cooperative.
Taghavian, a 47-year-old engineer, jumped at any property
that came on the market, only to find that whatever he bid, he
was "edged out by a cash offer," he says.
He did what a keen home buyer would do. Taghavian kept
raising his offer, from $600,000 to over a million. That placed
him in jumbo mortgage territory - above $625,500 in his part of
the country, and above $417,000 in lower-priced areas.
His real estate agent, Michael Salas of Coldwell Banker,
honed in on one development and went on a letter-writing spree
to about 60 homeowners with ocean views. When a $1.4 million
townhouse finally came on the market last year, Taghavian
snagged it.
He moved into his dream home just before the new year.
For buyers like Taghavian who are looking at luxury
properties that require jumbo mortgages, 2014 is already a
banner year, industry experts say.
Interest rates on jumbo mortgages used to tower over
conventional mortgages because they are considered riskier. But
the rates for jumbos have dropped because of economic
conditions, and are now almost on par with conventional
mortgages - or sometimes even lower.
In addition, new federal regulations that went into effect
in January don't apply to jumbos, making them more flexible for
buyers who want things like interest-only loans or who have a
high net worth but complicated finances.
This convergence of factors is helping move along the
housing market recovery, says Harvey Grossberg, membership
director of the National Association of Mortgage Professionals.
Because jumbo mortgages are so enticing, they are luring
home buyers to consider "move-up" purchases, which, in turn,
frees up inventory at the lower end of the market.
"It's just been a great situation where you had a
combination of low interest rates and appreciation," Grossberg
says.
RATE PARITY
The typical spread between jumbos and conventional mortgages
is a quarter of a percentage point or less, compared to a half
point or more in 2010.
For instance, Grossberg, who brokers mortgages in the Orange
County area of California, recently completed two refinancings
for a client who had a main residence and a resort property, one
a jumbo mortgage now at 4.75 percent, and the other, a
conventional one at 4.5 percent.
In some cases, the rate parity actually flips, and jumbo
mortgages are actually lower, depending on the credit-worthiness
of the borrower and the length of the loan.
Until recently, banks kept jumbo mortgages on their balance
sheets, instead of selling them on a secondary market.
Tom Wind, executive vice president of home lending for
EverBank Financial Corp which originated $800 million
of jumbo loans in the fourth quarter of 2013, says this is
happening because banks keep jumbo mortgages on their balance
sheets, instead of selling them on a secondary market. With
interest rates low, banks are luring buyers with discounts of an
eighth of a percentage point or more.
Even when buyers have enough cash, it can make sense to
finance a home purchase with a jumbo mortgage.
Denise Andres, a real estate agent for ERA Landmark in
Bozeman, Montana, had a client who recently downsized from a $3
million property to a $1.2 million one, and got a jumbo mortgage
at a 4.125 percent interest rate on the purchase, instead of
paying all cash.
"His thought was, with the gains in the stock market, why
would I want to pay all cash if I can get 30-year money so low?"
she says.
FLEXIBILITY
Do you want an interest-only loan? Do you have income that's
complicated by stock options or lots of assets that are hard to
quantify? Are you keen to put down a down payment of less than
20 percent? You're going to want to go jumbo.
The new qualified mortgage regulations, enacted as part of
the Dodd-Frank financial reforms, require strict debt-to-income
and loan-to-value ratios, which determine how much mortgage you
can afford and how much you have to put down. These and other
stringent underwriting rules protect conventional mortgage
borrowers and allow them to hold the banks accountable if there
are problems down the line.
Jumbos don't have the same protections, and rules remain at
the discretion of the lending institution.
Underwriting is still tough, because of the large loan risk,
but banks can be more flexible with their offerings, says Joe
Rogers, executive vice president for Wells Fargo Home Mortgages
, one of the largest jumbo lenders in the United States.
This is especially useful for clients who might have
variable or low W-2 income compared to their overall net worth,
says Rhonda Hummel, a senior loan officer with First Capital
Mortgage, in Newport Beach, California.
NOT JUST ABOUT DESIRE
Such flexibility first stymied - then helped - Mohammad
Taghavian.
He got really frustrated when his lender repeatedly went
over the value of his stock options, before eventually accepting
them as a portion of his assets.
Another clause that aided Taghavian was a "departing
residence" exclusion, which meant he was able to rent his
existing home and count 70 percent of that income toward his
bottom line. Otherwise, he would have had to sell the property,
bought at the peak of the housing market, a time-consuming
effort that wouldn't have netted him the profit he was after.
"I really wanted that particular area, and it pushed me to
get a jumbo loan," Taghavian says. "But you have to calculate
the risk, because everything is not just about what you desire.
At the end of the day, you have to make the payments."
Going back over his financial records, he decided he could
do it, and the bank agreed.