UPDATE 2-SEC charges Thornburg mortgage execs with fraud

* SEC sues ex-CEO, ex-CFO, ex-accounting chief
* SEC says execs inflated income, hid liquidity problems
* Thornburg filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009
* Lawyers for defendants not immediately available
By Aruna Viswanatha and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, D.C., March 13 Three
former executives at now-bankrupt Thornburg Mortgage Inc have
been charged with fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, accused of hiding the fast-deteriorating financial
condition of the large home lender.
The SEC said on Tuesday that former Chief Executive
Larry Goldstone, former Chief Financial Officer Clarence Simmons
and former Chief Accounting Officer Jane Starrett schemed to
fraudulently overstate Thornburg's income by more than $400
million in its 2007 annual report.
According to the SEC, this occurred even as Thornburg,
based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was facing a liquidity crisis and
substantial margin calls from its lenders in the weeks before it
filed its 2007 annual report on Feb. 28, 2008.
The complaint filed in a federal court in New Mexico
quotes a Feb. 25, 2008 email from Starrett to Goldstone and
Simmons saying: "We have purposely not told [the auditors] about
the margin calls so that we don't escalate an issue which we
believe will be put to rest" by the time they issue their
opinion.
SEC enforcement chief Robert Khuzami said in a
statement on Tuesday: "The truest test of corporate executives'
commitment to full and accurate shareholder disclosure comes not
during times of soaring profits and double-digit growth, but
when companies are under financial stress and shareholders have
the greatest need for accurate information."
"Thornburg executives flunked that test by issuing a
series of misleading statements and half-truths to conceal
Thornburg's rapidly deteriorating situation," he said.
Goldstone and Simmons said in a statement that the
lawsuit was without merit.
"We are profoundly disappointed by the SEC's lawsuit,
which is based on unfounded claims, emails taken out of context
and inaccurate interpretations of management's actions," they
said.
A lawyer for Starrett did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Thornburg revealed in its annual report on Feb. 28,
2008 that it had incurred more than $300 million of margin calls
in the prior two weeks after the value of some of its securities
declined.
"From an earnings perspective, we will have a very
strong year, and the dividend should be safe," Goldstone said
that day in an interview with Reuters. "The issue we disclosed
today is not a credit performance issue, but a securities price
issue. It's a lot more about market psychology and confidence
than anything else ."
Now known as TMST Inc, Thornburg once
specialized in making "jumbo" home loans larger than $417,000 to
borrowers with good credit.
It collapsed after the margin calls and as the value of
mortgages it held plunged, and filed for Chapter 11 protection
on May 1, 2009.
It had $24.4 billion of assets and $24.7 billion of
debt when it filed for protection from creditors, and its
bankruptcy remains one of the largest in the U.S. financial
sector.
The SEC lawsuit called for the former executives to
give up improper profits, pay civil fines, and be barred from
serving as officers or directors of public companies.
Joel Sher, a court-appointed trustee liquidating
Thornburg, previously sued Goldstone and Simmons to recover
alleged improper bonuses and funds and documents they allegedly
took to launch a start-up venture.
Sher, who leads the bankruptcy practice at Shapiro Sher
Guinot & Sandler in Baltimore, did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
The SEC case is SEC v. Goldstone et al, U.S. District
Court, District of New Mexico, No. 12-00257. The bankruptcy case
is In re: TMST Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Maryland,
No. 09-17787.