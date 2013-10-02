NY to sue Wells Fargo, strike deal with Bank of America over mortgages-sources

WASHINGTON Oct 1 The New York Attorney General
plans to sue Wells Fargo on Wednesday over failures to
comply with the terms of the $26 billion National Mortgage
Settlement, according to a person familiar with matter.
At the same time, Bank of America confirmed it has
separately struck an agreement with New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman over similar types of alleged compliance
problems.
Separately, a committee of 14 other states and federal
authorities monitoring the settlement are also expected to
announce agreements with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo to
address similar compliance concerns over loan modifications and
other issues, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.