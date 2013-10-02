UPDATE 1-NY to sue Wells Fargo, strike deal with Bank of America over mortgages-sources

By Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The New York Attorney General
plans to sue Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday over
failures to comply with the terms of the $26 billion national
mortgage settlement, according to a person familiar with matter.
At the same time, Bank of America Corp confirmed it
had separately struck an agreement with New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman over similar types of alleged
compliance problems.
Separately, a committee of 14 other states and federal
authorities monitoring the settlement are expected to announce
agreements with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo to address
similar compliance concerns over loan modifications and other
issues, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Those agreements seek to address complaints from borrowers
that banks had not met the terms of the national settlement.
Vickee Adams, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, said the bank
had not been served a copy of the lawsuit.
She added that the bank believed a "collaborative approach -
not protracted litigation or continued threats - offers the best
path toward continuing to improve services to borrowers."
Dan Frahm, a spokesman for Bank of America, said: "We're
pleased to resolve without litigation the matters brought
forward by the New York Attorney General related to loan
modifications and other assistance mortgage servicers provide."
He added that the agreement would require the bank to
bolster its interactions with the New York Attorney General and
home owner advocates.
The two pending actions by Schneiderman come several months
after he said he had evidence to suggest the banks had violated
the terms of the settlement, which is designed to end mortgage
services abuses.
Last year, the country's top banks agreed to provide $26
billion in fines and relief to struggling homeowners.
Schneiderman has claimed his office has documented hundreds
of potential violations over the timely processing of mortgage
modification applications.