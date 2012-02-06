US mortgage settlement talks face setbacks, again

* State AGs faced Monday deadline to join mortgage deal
* Many states say won't comment about their participation
* Deal faces another setback after banks balk at NY suit
* California angling for more control over relief
By Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld
Feb 6 A multi-state mortgage settlement in
the works for more than a year will likely be pushed back again
as dissident U.S. states continue to press specific concerns and
ignore a Monday deadline to decide whether they will sign it.
States had been given two weeks to assess a proposed
settlement, under which top U.S. banks would pay up to $25
billion in exchange for resolving civil government lawsuits
about misconduct in servicing home loans and pursuing faulty
foreclosures.
But on Monday, as a close-of-business deadline loomed, many
states had not yet reached a decision.
Some states and activist groups have been concerned the
proposed deal would release banks from too many claims and does
not provide enough relief to homeowners.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris, whose state would
see homeowners get some $6 billion to $8 billion if it
participates, was not expected to issue any statement on Monday,
a person familiar with the matter said.
On Friday, Harris told Reuters she was "less concerned with
the timeline than the details" of the settlement.
A New York lawsuit filed on Friday against JPMorgan Chase
, Bank of America and Wells Fargo has
also become a stumbling block, according to a person briefed on
the negotiations.
This person said on Monday that the banks are balking at the
lawsuit from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that
accuses them of fraud in their use of the electronic mortgage
registry MERS.
The lawsuit is based on claims that were expected to be
resolved through the settlement.
The multi-state settlement talks are focusing on the three
banks named in Schneiderman's suit, as well as Citigroup
and Ally Financial.
Schneiderman has been a key opponent of the proposed
settlement.
However, Schneiderman said Jan. 27 that the liability
releases in the draft settlement had become narrow enough so
that a full investigation by a new mortgage crisis unit that he
will help lead could move forward.
Jennifer Givner, press secretary for Schneiderman, declined
to comment on Monday.
HOLD OUTS
Other states continued to weigh the details until the last
minute.
In a statement, Nevada Attorney General Catherine Masto said
her office is continuing to review the settlement and is
advocating for improvements to address Nevada-specific needs.
Masto sued Bank of America last year and accused it of
violating an earlier agreement meant to resolve mortgage-related
claims from its Countrywide unit, and lawyers for the office are
in discussions about what impact the settlement will have on the
lawsuit, people familiar with the matter said.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Tom Horne of Arizona said
on Monday afternoon that Horne was still evaluating the
settlement and "may decide by the end of the day."
A spokesman for the attorney general in Massachusetts,
Martha Coakley, said her office would not have a comment on
Monday.
Coakley separately sued the same banks in December and
accused them of deceptive foreclosure practices, but she has not
ruled out joining the multi-state settlement.
California's Harris has expressed concern that relief
provided in the settlement go to those "most distressed" in her
state, and has pressed for some certainty that the relief is
regionally proportionate, according to people familiar with
California's concerns.
Meanwhile, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary
Shaun Donovan has been pushing hard in recent weeks to close and
sell the deal.
He spoke to left-leaning bloggers in a conference call over
the weekend to convince them of the merits of the settlement.
Representatives of several other state attorneys general
either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for
comment.