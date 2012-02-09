版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 01:39 BJT

Obama hails housing settlement, vows to keep heat on banks

WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama said a new $25 billion housing settlement will "turn the page" on a period of abusive foreclosure practices but vowed to make sure that big U.S. banks live up to their end of the bargain.

"We have reached a landmark settlement with the nation's largest banks that will speed relief to the hardest hit homeowners," Obama told reporters after the deal was announced.

