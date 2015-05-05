Dearth of Brazil savings imperils mortgage lending -Fitch

SAO PAULO May 5 Declining savings in Brazil are
forcing banks to look out for alternative sources of funding to
grow their residential mortgage loan book, analysts at Fitch
Ratings said on Tuesday.
A net outflow of savings witnessed in the first quarter
should slow the expansion of mortgage loans among banks
operating in Brazil, analysts led by Esin Celasun said in a
report. Average loan book growth for the segment was running at
an annual 27 percent pace in March, compared with 31 percent in
December.
The report comes as further evidence arises that Brazil's
recession, stubborn inflation and swelling budget gap risk
endangering a decade-long expansion in mortgage lending. The
amount of mortgage loans funded with money from Brazil's Savings
and Loans System, or SBPE, rose 3.4 percent last year, the
lowest since 2003.
Under Brazilian banking regulations, a minimum of 65 percent
of savings deposits must be directed towards mortgage- and other
real estate-related credit. And while borrowing costs in Latin
America's largest economy are rising, offered rates on savings
accounts are lagging behind and leading to savings withdrawals.
The report is the latest early warning by industry
specialists on the greater headwinds facing Brazil's still
incipient mortgage loan industry, where some home buyers are
pulling back and more borrowers are beginning to fall behind on
their loan installments.
"Fitch believes that aggressive mortgage loan growth has
limited increases in loan impairment ratios," the report said.
"Mortgage lenders are likely to face a slight increase in
impairment expenses due to a combination of the seasoning of the
loan books and lower-than-expected loan growth."
The decline in the stock of savings deposits would affect
most Caixa Econômica Federal, the state-controlled bank
that is Brazil's largest mortgage lender. This month, volatility
in savings rates led Caixa to put a limit on used homes at 40
percent to 50 percent of property value.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA and
private-sector rivals Banco Bradesco SA and Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA are expected to manage "a sharp slowdown
in savings deposits relatively more easily," the reprot added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)