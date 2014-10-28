YOUR MONEY-Get ready for high-deductible homeowners' insurance

(Follow the author at twitter.com/bethpinsker)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Oct 28 Two years after Superstorm
Sandy, State Farm agent Jen Dunn is busy explaining new
insurance math to her customers in upstate New York. Instead of
the dollar-amount deductibles they have been used to for years,
she is now writing their policies based on percentages.
For many, it means turning the typical $500 deductible into
1 percent of the insured value - for a $250,000 house, that
means a gasp-producing $2,500.
"My clients who have been offered this initially say, 'I
don't like this,'" Dunn says. But then she explains that the
higher amount is usually offset by a lower annual premium. If
they go years without a claim, they can save in the meantime.
Jason Corbett, 39, who lives in central Georgia, is using a
1 percent deductible. Because Corbett's rural home is valued at
slightly less than $200,000, it was a better deal than a flat
$1,000 deductible. The difference between the two deductibles
was only a couple of hundred dollars. However, he saved money by
lowering his premium, so over time the difference in his
out-of-pocket costs will be negligible.
If he had a $300,000 home and the deductible was double what
he pays now, "that would be a different decision," says Corbett,
who writes a personal finance blog ( ncnblog.com ) .
State Farm, the largest U.S. property and casualty insurance
company by market share, says a "significant" number of its
policies now have percentage deductibles. Other carriers, like
Allstate Corp, USAA and Nationwide, also offer the
option to consumers in certain states, but the prevalence is not
yet tracked nationwide. The practice is near-universal in Texas
at this point, according to that state's insurance office.
With a percentage deductible policy, things are a little
different than the old-fashioned flat rate. Here are seven
things you need to know:
1. Do not be afraid of high deductibles
You might be used to $500, but a higher deductible could
actually be better for you.
"It's a very smart move to buy high deductibles if you can
afford it," advises J. Robert Hunter, director of insurance for
the Consumer Federation of America.
The main reason? Every claim you make against your
homeowners insurance can raise your rates. One claim pushes it
up an average of 9 percent and two claims will raise it by 20
percent, according to a recent study by insuranceQuotes.com. So
you want to pay out of pocket for small claims anyway.
2. The 1 percent deductible is not a percentage of your loss
The new terminology makes people think of health insurance,
but homeowner claims do not work that way, says Jim Gavin,
director of insurance information services for the Independent
Insurance Agents of Texas trade group.
Rather, the out-of-pocket deductible you have to pay before
the company will cover any claims is based on a percentage of
the insured value of your home - which is not the market value
or the appraised value, but the cost of replacing your home
should it burn to the ground and need to be rebuilt.
For example: if a kitchen fire damaged your $250,000 home
with a 1 percent deductible, and it cost $5,000 to repair the
damage, you would receive a check from the insurance company for
$2,500 after paying the other half yourself.
3. Your out-of-pocket costs will regularly increase
Your $500 deductible stays flat forever, but a percentage
deductible will go up incrementally over time as the insured
value of your home rises.
Some homeowners may not even notice this, like Will Harvey,
34, of Tyler, Texas, who is five years into a 1 percent policy
on his home. "If it went up, it wasn't enough for me to remember
it," he says.
4. You will still have other deductibles on top of the basic
rate
Many homeowners have add-on clauses like a 5 percent
hurricane deductible that is common in coastal areas, or 2
percent for wind and hail damage. Many states require separate
coverage for earthquakes and floods.
Those all still apply on top of the basic coverage for fire
and theft, says Amy Danise, editorial director of Insure.com. So
if you have any damage that is caused by a specified risk, you
will have to pay out of pocket first for that.
5. Your might be able to pay down your percentile
If 1 percent is too much for you, you may have the option to
accept a higher premium to lower out-of-pocket costs - going
from 1 percent to half a percent or some other fraction. The
value to you depends on how much your house is worth and how
much you can afford to pay out of your savings if something goes
wrong, says State Farm's Dunn.
6. You can still shop around
Even in Texas, where almost every company offers a
deductible of at least 1 percent, or sometimes up to 1.5 or 2
percent, some carriers still do things the traditional way.
Texas insurance agent Criss Sudduth says the customers who might
benefit more from a flat-fee policy are those whose premiums do
not actually go down despite the percentage policy - either
because the weather risks are too high or because their personal
credit is bad.
7. You should still figure out your dollar amount
After years of hearing complaints from consumers who are
confused, the Texas legislature passed a bill recently requiring
carriers to explain what the percentage deductible translates
into, in dollars.
In other states, if your carrier does not do this, you
should find out the information yourself and write it on your
declarations page, says Deeia Beck, public counsel and executive
director of the Texas Office of Public Insurance Counsel.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)