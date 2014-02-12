UPDATE 1-NY regulator says U.S. non-bank mortgage servicers growing too quickly

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Feb 12 Authorities should stop the
dramatic growth of non-bank mortgage servicers to make sure the
companies can handle the business and not put homeowners at
risk, New York's financial regulator said on Wednesday.
Some of the servicers may not be able to properly manage the
loans they already have, said Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of
New York's Department of Financial Services.
"It is appropriate for regulators - where warranted - to
halt the explosive growth in the non-bank mortgage servicing
industry before more homeowners get hurt," Lawsky said in
prepared remarks for Wednesday's New York Bankers Association
Meeting and Economic Forum.
Last week, the department halted Ocwen Financial Corp's
purchase of servicing rights on a portfolio of mortgages
from Wells Fargo & Co. The regulator is concerned that
Ocwen does not have the ability to handle the load, a person
familiar with the matter said. [ID: nL2N0LB265]
Ocwen is the fourth-largest mortgage servicer in the United
States, behind Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Bank of America Corp.
Four of the top 10 firms servicing mortgages in the United
States are non-banks, whereas all were banks in 2011, according
to Lawsky.
"We are seeing far too many struggling homeowners getting
caught in a vortex of lost paperwork, unexplained fees and
avoidable foreclosures," Lawsky said.
Other state and federal authorities also have expressed
concerns about non-bank mortgage servicers, which rapidly grew
as banks offloaded mortgage servicing rights in the wake of the
financial crisis and stronger capital requirements.
In December, Ocwen agreed to provide $2 billion in relief to
homeowners as part of a settlement with the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and 49 states over accusations of deceptive
practices in mortgage servicing.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Lawsky took aim at one
unidentified firm that he said quadrupled in size in about a
year and now services more than $400 billion in loans. He said
the firm has said it could service distressed loans at a 70
percent lower cost than the rest of the industry.
Lawsky said regulators have to ask whether such so-called
efficiencies are "too good to be true."
His remarks seemed to be directed at Ocwen.
In an emailed statement, Ocwen attributed its growth and
success to a conviction to keep "distressed homeowners in their
homes and, whenever possible, helping people avoid foreclosure
via sustainable modifications."
The firm said its "robust and scalable servicing technology"
has enabled it to expand and help more struggling homeowners.
Tim Sloan, chief financial officer of Wells Fargo, said in
an interview on CNBC on Tuesday that the bank hoped Ocwen could
come to terms with regulators so the sale of servicing rights
could go through.
"We're hopeful it works out, but you know what?" Sloan said.
"If it doesn't, there are a lot of other buyers that are very
interested in that portfolio."
Other non-bank servicers among the top 10 include Nationstar
Mortgage Holdings Inc, PHH Mortgage, and
Walter Investment Management.
Last year, housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
expressed concerns about Nationstar buying servicing rights to
$122 billion of mortgage loans, after winning rights to a
separate $215 billion mortgage portfolio, according to people
familiar with the matter. Ally Financial, the seller of the
mortgages, ended up selling most of the portfolio to Ocwen. [ID
nL2N0EM02K]