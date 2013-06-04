YOUR MONEY-Lock in now or risk years of regret

| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 If refinancing your mortgage
has been on your to-do list, there's no time to waste anymore.
Mortgage rates have jumped to their highest in a year -
hovering at close to 4 percent for a 30-year fixed mortgage.
With house values rising, those who have waited to build enough
equity in their homes to qualify may find the time is right.
If you are looking to buy a house, you should still consider
yourself lucky, even though rates are no longer at rock-bottom.
Jump on the right opportunity, brokers say, and as soon as you
go to contract, lock in your rate and don't look back.
"I put them through immediately when I get a signed
contract," says Ryan Minick, a mortgage adviser at LeaderOne
Financial in Kokomo, Indiana.
Most analysts think rates will continue to trend up. The
rise may be gradual at first, but you never know with interest
rates. So don't panic but have a sense of urgency, says Valerie
Saunders, a mortgage broker in Tampa, Florida, and board member
of the Association of Mortgage Professionals.
There is plenty of opportunity: there may be some 20 million
current mortgages at rates above 4 percent, according to an
estimate by Garth Graham, director of the Stratmor Group, a
mortgage industry advisery firm.
The question, Saunders says, is: "If you have not already
taken advantage of the low rates, what are you waiting for?"
This is what Stuart Ritter asked himself recently, when he
realized that "refinancing the mortgage" had been sitting on his
to-do list for a couple of weeks, and it needed to get done now.
A certified financial planner and vice president of T. Rowe
Price Investment Services, Ritter is usually on top of
things. He locked in his rate at 4 percent on Thursday, and is
confident that he will be able to have it all wrapped up within
the 30-day period his rate is valid.
DO YOU GAMBLE?
Ritter's job is to get people to look at the big picture on
things like retirement and college savings, and he takes the
same view for his own finances.
"I could ask myself why didn't I get 3.75 percent, but 4
percent is better than 4.875, so I'm happy," Ritter says.
Yet mortgage brokers say some of their customers are a
little less satisfied these days, especially since rates have
crossed that 4-percent barrier going the other way.
"Some people call every day, multiple times a day, trying to
get the best possible rate," says Minick, who also runs the
website the2mortgageguys.com.
Right now the only way to get a rate below 4 percent might be
to pay for it - lenders might charge 1 percent of the loan
amount to lower a rate from 4 percent to 3.75. On a $100,000
mortgage, that would cost $1,000, but the difference in the
payments between those two rates would be just $14.30 a month.
Over the long run, a higher rate may be cheaper.
"Some people know that a neighbor got 3.25 rate, and if they
end up with a 4.25 rate, they feel taken advantage of. But don't
compare to your neighbor. Look at your own financial picture,
and see if you're saving money," says Saunders.
Ritter says knew he found the rate he wanted when he called
other lenders shopping around and nobody else would match it.
HOW LONG TO LOCK
If you are getting into the process at this volatile rate
moment, one question to consider is how long to lock in your
rate. The various increments - from 30 to 90 days, with
extensions - could cost you a different amount at each lender.
Frank Donnelly, a mortgage broker and certified financial
planner who is chair of the Mortgage Bankers Association of
Metropolitan Washington, DC, usually does a 60-day lock for new
purchases and refinances, if the lender offers that amount at no
fee.
Customers worried about paperwork not going through quickly
may want to consider a 90-day lock, or extensions, for which a
lender might charge an eighth or a quarter point. The gamble is
that if you come to the end of your lock period and you're not
ready to close, you will have to take rates as they are at that
moment. In today's environment, the likelihood is that they'd be
higher.
If you think rates are high now, and that they might drop
before you close, choose a lender that has a float-down policy,
Donnelly says. This would allow you to change the rate if it
goes down during the process. "Most lenders don't volunteer it,
so you have to ask, and some charge and some don't," he says.
REFI NOW, AND LATER
When in doubt, refinance now, and if rates drop again, just
refinance again, Donnelly says.
"Many lenders will offer zero-cost refinancing. If rates do
fall again, you can do another no-cost refinance," says
Donnelly. "It's very simple, nothing complicated."
This is what T. Rowe's Ritter has been doing for the past
five years. This latest refinance is his third - he started at 6
percent and has dropped down incrementally. He says, "If rates
drop down again, I can just refinance again."