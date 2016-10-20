U.S. credit union regulator paid law firms $1 billion to sue banks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 The top U.S. credit union
regulator said on Thursday it had paid more than $1 billion in
legal fees to two law firms to pursue lawsuits against various
banks over their sales of toxic mortgage-backed securities
before the 2008 financial crisis.
The National Credit Union Administration said the
contingency fees represented 23.2 percent of the $4.3 billion
the agency recovered in settlements with banks over their sale
of faulty securities to five credit unions that later failed.
The announcement marked the first time the NCUA had revealed
the lawsuits' costs. NCUA Board Chairman Rick Metsger said the
agency previously withheld disclosing its fee arrangements to
protect its litigation position and ensure maximum returns.
"Without this fee arrangement, which shifted most of the
risk of these legal actions to outside counsel, there would have
been no legal investigation of potential claims, no litigation,
and no legal recoveries," Metsger said.
The payouts came after settlements with banks, including
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan
Chase & CO and Barclays Plc. Most recently, last
month the NCUA announced a $1.1 billion deal with Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc.
The payouts went to two law firms, Korein Tillery LLC and
Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel PLLC, which pursued
lawsuits against the banks. Neither firm immediately responded
to a request for comment on Thursday.
The sum was more than double what another regulator that
pursued a similar set of lawsuits against many of the same banks
last year said it paid while obtaining an even larger amount of
recoveries.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which has acted as
conservator for mortgage funders Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac FMCC since their government takeover in
2008, in September 2015 disclosed paying two other law firms
$406.7 million.
The sum, which reflected around 2 percent of the $18.7
billion it obtained through settlements and judgments against 16
banks, has likely grown since then amid ongoing litigation by
FHFA against RBS.
The FHFA had no immediate comment on Thursday.
