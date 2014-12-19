UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo faces payout after $54.8 mln loan fee verdict

(Adds comment from homeowners' lawyer, 4th paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. homeowners suing mortgage
companies once owned by a bank Wells Fargo & Co later
acquired won a $54.8 million verdict on Friday in a class action
over excessive fees.
The verdict, by a federal jury in Manhattan, came in a
long-running lawsuit by borrowers whose mortgages were owned or
serviced by HomEq Serving or the lender whose loans it was
established to manage, the now-defunct The Money Store.
Wells Fargo said afterward that it disagreed with the jury's
decision and would likely seek further court review.
A lawyer for the homeowners, Moshe Horn, said in a statement
that he was "thrilled our clients finally had our day in court."
Homeowners, who sued in 2001, had sought to recoup about
$629 million for alleged overcharges and interest, according to
an October court filing by a damages expert for the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit was filed by homeowner Joseph Mazzei, who
contends that The Money Store and HomEq kept charging borrowers
monthly late fees even after their mortgages went into default.
According to court records, the jury found the mortgage
companies liable for the late fees but not liable on a separate
question of whether the companies mishandled attorney fees.
Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda said in a statement that
while the bank would likely seek a review of the part of the
case it lost, "We are pleased that the jury rejected a
significant portion of the plaintiff's claims."
Mazzei was awarded $133.80 plus interest, records showed.
If the verdict stands, the $54.8 million will be split up among
the class at a later date.
Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, never owned
either defendant.
Wells Fargo in 2008 acquired Wachovia, which had owned
HomEq. The Money Store was owned by First Union, which later
became part of Wachovia.
First Union shut down The Money Store in 2000 because of
losses. A New Jersey mortgage lender bought The Money Store's
name in 2006 and has continued using it.
The case is Mazzei v. The Money Store, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 01-5694.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Ingram, Richard Chang and Tom Brown)