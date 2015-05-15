版本:
2015年 5月 15日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Joc o'Rourke will succeed James T. Prokopanko as Mosaic's president and CEO (May 14)

(In May 14 item, corrects headline to add dropped word "Prokopanko") May 14 Mosaic Co :

* Joc o'Rourke elected to the Mosaic Company board of directors * Says o'Rourke has served as Mosaic's executive vice president - operations and chief operating officer since 2012 * Says o'Rourke will succeed James T. Prokopanko as the company's president and CEO on August 5, 2015

