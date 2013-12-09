版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 9日 星期一 21:42 BJT

Fertilizer maker Mosaic buying back 43.3 mln shares

Dec 9 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Monday that it will buy back 43.3 million restricted shares from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation and the Anne Ray Charitable Trust over the next eight months.

Giant agribusiness firm Cargill Inc announced in 2011 plans to split off its 64 percent stake in Mosaic under a series of agreements with Cargill shareholders, including charitable trusts. Restrictions on the trusts and other stockholders transferring those shares expired on Nov. 26.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐