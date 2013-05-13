Mosaic favors buybacks over dividends, expects $2 bln surplus cash

Ciber files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.
May 13 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said it favors buybacks over dividends to deploy about $2 billion in surplus cash it expects to have as of May 31.
The company has about $3 billion of debt capacity, Mosaic also said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. ()
Minnesota-based Mosaic, which has a market capitalization of about $26.94 billion, is the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products and North America's second-biggest potash producer.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.
SEOUL, April 10 Korea East West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of coal for May shipping via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility purchased the coal products from South Africa, the source said, but declined to give price and seller details. Other details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 60,000 S.Africa min. 4,170 kcal/kg May 10-
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing