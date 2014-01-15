U.S. Justice Department clears Mosaic-CF Industries deal

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
Jan 15 The U.S. Department of Justice has approved Mosaic Co's $1.4 billion purchase of CF Industries' Florida phosphate business, Mosaic said on Wednesday.
The deal, which still requires other regulatory approvals, gives Mosaic, the world's biggest producer of phosphate fertilizer products, a bigger hold on North American sales, and some analysts speculated that it may raise competition concerns.
The price includes $200 million to cover the closure and long-term care of phosphogypsum stacks, a radioactive by-product of phosphate production, under CF's current Florida operations.
Minnesota-based Mosaic, which operates other phosphate facilities nearby, would acquire the South Pasture phosphate mine and plant, a phosphate manufacturing plant and ammonia terminal and warehouse facilities.
Once the deal closes, Illinois-based CF will focus on nitrogen production.
Mosaic and CF shares dipped slightly after normal trading hours.
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab