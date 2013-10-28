UPDATE 1-Mosaic to buy CF's phosphate business for $1.2 billion

By Rod Nickel
Oct 28 Mosaic Co said on Monday that it
would buy the phosphate business of fellow U.S. fertilizer
company CF Industries Holdings Inc for $1.2 billion in
cash.
Shares of Mosaic, the world's biggest producer of finished
phosphate products, rose 1.7 percent to $46.75 in trading before
the market opened, while CF was up 2.7 percent at $215.32.
Minnesota-based Mosaic will acquire the South Pasture
phosphate mine and plant, a phosphate manufacturing plant and
ammonia terminal and warehouse facilities, all in Florida.
The facilities produce about 1.8 million tonnes of phosphate
fertilizer per year, topping up the annual 8.2 million tonnes
produced by Mosaic and adding about 30 cents per share to its
2015 earnings, the company said.
Mosaic will also commit $200 million to cover the closure
and long-term care of phosphogypsum stacks under CF's Florida
operations.
The deal signals Illinois-based CF's increased focus on its
core nitrogen fertilizer products and comes after Mosaic has
said it was looking to increase its production of phosphate, one
of three critical crop nutrients.
Mosaic stock has been under pressure this year because of
weakness in the global price of the crop nutrient potash, of
which the company is the second-biggest North American producer.
CF will supply Mosaic with 1 million tonnes a year of
ammonia, a nitrogen product used in making finished phosphate
products. This will allow Mosaic to scrap its plans to build a
$1.1 billion ammonia manufacturing plant in Faustina, Louisiana.