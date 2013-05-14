Mosaic executives say not a 'strong likelihood' of takeover

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
NEW YORK May 14 A takeover of Mosaic Co is unlikely in the near term and would be affordable to only a handful of players, executives said in an interview on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said Mosaic has worked hard to expand its phosphate and potash operations around the world, work that would require a sizeable investment to match. Any takeover would be "expensive," he said.
"If somebody wanted to replicate what Mosaic is today, it's $60 billion," Prokopanko said.
Mosaic's market value is roughly $26.4 billion.
Prokopanko declined to comment when asked whether Mosaic has been approached by interested buyers in the past year.
Larry Stranghoener, Mosaic's chief financial officer, said the company doesn't believe a takeover is a "strong likelihood."
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.