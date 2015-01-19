Fertilizer maker Mosaic forecasts bigger-than-expected Q4 profit

Jan 19 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co
on Monday estimated that it would post a larger fourth-quarter
profit than expected, on stronger demand for potash and
phosphates.
Mosaic said it expects to earn 93 to 98 cents per share in
the quarter including one-time items. Analysts expected, on
average, earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, earnings for the quarter are expected at
around 83 to 88 cents per share, Mosaic said.
Demand for potash and phosphates exceeded the company's
expectations in the period, Mosaic Chief Executive Jim
Prokopanko said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G
Crosse)